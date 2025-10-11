Thomas Eugene Idler – December 19, 1946 – October 6, 2025
Thomas Eugene Idler, the second of four children born to Leo and Marylin Idler, was born December 19, 1946, at Sacred Heart Hospital on Main Street in Lamar, Colorado, and passed away peacefully at his home in Liberal, Kansas, on October 6, 2025.
Tom is survived by his brothers, George and Jim Idler; sister, Kathy Schaffer; two children, Scott Idler and Amelia Craig; stepchildren, Michelle Mauch, Sean Silvey, and Shannon Silvey. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marylin Idler; wife, Gail Idler; and brother-in-law, Dave Schaffer.
Tom was married previously to Beverly, mother of Scott and Amelia, and later to Pamela, mother of Michelle. His soulmate, however, was Gail, mother to Sean and Shannon. Tom and Gail were married in a park near the public courthouse on a windy day, September 3, 1999. Gail centered and grounded Tom, allowing him to be his best self. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2017.
Throughout his life, Tom poured his energy into the things he loved most: the land, the sky, and the people around him. He helped farm the land that his father acquired with his brother, George for many years. He had a deep love of growing things, from tending fields to gardening later in life, much like his mother. He also loved mechanical things, often taking them apart just to understand how they worked and putting them back together.
Tom played football and wrestled in his younger years. He was also a pilot and airplane mechanic for many years with Lyddon Aero Center, working both in Lamar and Liberal, Kansas. He loved to fly and would often take his son on flights in his Cessna airplane.
A lifelong practicing Catholic, Tom would take his father to church on Sundays. He was warm and friendly, known for his good laugh and big smile. Tom said he wanted this on his gravestone, “Rather be Flying!” We shall see if we can make that happen.
A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Valley Funeral & Cremation in Lamar, Colorado. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremaion.com.
