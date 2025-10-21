Prowers County Clerk’s Office press release regarding change in ownership of voting machines
Barbara Crimond | Oct 21, 2025 | Comments 0
PRESS RELEASE REGARDING CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP OF DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS
Dominion Voting Systems has been acquired by Scott Leiendecker, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Vote, a former elections director from St. Lewis, Missouri, effective immediately. This change in ownership does not affect the security, accuracy, or integrity of Colorado’s election systems, including those used here in Prowers County.
Colorado will continue to maintain secure and transparent election systems. The following safeguards are still in place:
No Internet Connectivity: Voting equipment is not connected to the internet and remains under strict access controls, including security badge entry, background checks, and 24/7 video surveillance.
Bipartisan Logic and Accuracy Testing: Before every election, bipartisan teams of election judges conduct Logic and Accuracy tests to ensure the system is properly configured and accurately tabulates votes.
Retention: Election materials and ballots are securely stored for 25 months as official election records.
Following the announcement of the acquisition, Mr. Leiendecker met with county clerks from across Colorado to answer questions and clarify his vision and responsibilities as the CEO. He emphasized his commitment in supporting secure and transparent elections. With his many years of experience in election technology, Mr. Leiendecker expressed that this transition is an opportunity to help rebuild public confidence in elections. He has committed to partnering with local election officials in communicating just how our voting system works and to strengthen voter trust.
Marshall Zelinger, 9News, did a story on the purchase and call with the Colorado County Clerks Association and Mr. Leiendecker: https://www.9news.com/article/news/politics/colorado-county-clerks-owner-dominion-voting- machines/73-4fdf50a0-ef1b-4bb9-a710-f4a5683b9315
As always, Prowers County remains dedicated to conducting secure, accessible, and transparent elections.
Sincerely,
Jana Coen – Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: