Lamar School District announces September 2025 “Thunder Thanks” recipients

Barbara Crimond | Oct 08, 2025 | Comments 0

Thunder Thanks is BACK with our September 2025 staff recognition! Please join us in congratulating our shining staff that have been recognized by their peers. We appreciate all that you all do for Lamar Re-2!

Estelle Pelley- LHS: Estelle is a kind and caring staff member of the Lamar School District, who always ensures that purchase orders, cash boxes, and purchase are completed no matter the deadline or short-notice. In addition Estelle does a great job helping plan staff dinners, birthday notices, retirements, and working with the LHS courtesy committee. While most of Estelle’s work is behind the scenes, her hard work ensures that all the cogs of the wheel turn efficiently at LHS. The staff have voted and have decided she will never be allowed to retire.

Phillip Chavez- LHS: Phillip goes above and beyond to make sure that our school is in the best shape possible! He is always going out of his way to do something extra. He takes pride in his work and it shows in his section of the school.

Marah Brase- LMS: Marah has been such a wonderful addition to our staff at the middle school. She has made learning science engaging and interesting for our seventh grade students. Students stop by and tell me how excited they are to go to her class and how much they love her as a teacher. She is one of those staff members that will do anything to help out and always has a positive attitude. We’re so glad that she has joined our team and we can’t wait to see all the great things she has in store for LMS!

Josh Davis- Parkview: Congratulations Josh Davis on a successful home Cross Country meet! All of the planning and work to host a cross country meet did not go unnoticed. The faculty, families, and community members were excited to see a Lamar XC meet after a 14 year lapse. Great work also with the LHS XC Team. The athletes are having a terrific season because of your dedication to the sport and your desire to see athletes succeed. Thanks for being an Outstanding Coach and Teacher!

Breonna Penaflor- MHDC: Bre deserves a big thunder clap for using her amazing creativity and design skills to make our school shine! From our new logo to eye catching Facebook flyers she goes above and beyond to build school spirit and pride. Everything she creates for us reflects her talent and love for our community. Her work doesn’t just help us look good, it makes us feel proud to be part of the One Thunder movement.

Andrea Licano- Washington: Mrs. Licano embodies the rare blend of a joyful colleague, a wonderful friend, an empathetic mother, a passionate teacher, and a hardworking community member. What truly sets her apart is her unique spirit. Working alongside Mrs. Licano transforms our workplace for the better. She’s the person who lends a listening ear when advice is needed, the comedian who effortlessly brings laughter into our lives, and the supportive presence who encourages us to embrace our true selves. Mrs. Licano deserves all the recognition! Her presence elevates our school and makes Washington a more vibrant and supportive place to be.

Amy Schmidt- Parkview: Mrs. Schmidt is a great addition to the 5th grade team this academic year. She is always willing to help team members and students. Recently Amy offered her R.A.C.E writing strategy packet to me so that I may really push writing preparation for CMAS testing. I was thrilled to have all the resources she gifted me! I immediately provided my students instruction with handouts she provided. I appreciate that even though she is teaching math, she was willing to share what she’s implemented in Language Arts prior to coming to Parkview.