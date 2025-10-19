Lamar Community College Expands Career Pathways with New Welding Concurrent Enrollment Program at Local High Schools

Barbara Crimond | Oct 19, 2025 | Comments 0

Lamar Community College is forging ahead with the launch of a new Welding Concurrent Enrollment Program at Holly High School beginning in the Spring 2026 semester. The program is funded by a Perkins Innovation Grant of $240,000.

This initiative will bring hands-on, industry-relevant training directly to high school students, allowing them to earn both high school and college credit while gaining valuable skills in a high- demand trade. Welding joins a growing list of career and technical education (CTE) options offered through the district’s concurrent enrollment programs.

“This grant is bringing new opportunities for LCC to serve its area high schools. Students will be able to graduate with both a Basic Welding Certificate and their high school diploma. Welding is a high-growth and high-wage occupation both in our region and around the country, and we are excited for our local high schools to benefit from the equipment and courses,” Kelly Emick Vice President Academic Affairs & Student Services said.

Through this partnership, high school students will have access to industry-grade welding equipment and instruction aligned with post-secondary and industry standards. Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to go on to complete Intermediate, and Advanced Welding Certificates and an Associate of Applied Science in Welding.

The concurrent enrollment model allows students to take college-level courses at no cost, saving families money and accelerating students’ paths to degrees or certifications. The welding program expansion underscores the district’s commitment to offering real-world, hands-on learning opportunities that support both college and career readiness.

Following the spring 2026 rollout of welding to Holly, Lamar Community College will expand the welding program into Springfield and McClave high schools in Fall 2026.

SpaceX to Visit Welding Department at Lamar Community College

In a major opportunity for students in skilled trades, SpaceX recruiters will visit the LCC Welding Department on October 23, 2025, to conduct interviews and testing for potential employment.

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.), founded by Elon Musk in 2002, is a global leader in aerospace technology and innovation. The company is widely known for its reusable Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon missions to the International Space Station, and the Starlink satellite internet project. Its long-term vision includes enabling human life on Mars.

This visit highlights the increasing demand for highly skilled welders and advanced manufacturing professionals in the aerospace industry. SpaceX relies on expert welders and fabricators to help build rockets, spacecraft, and other precision components essential to spaceflight.

Students in the Welding program will have the opportunity to meet with SpaceX representatives, learn about careers in aerospace manufacturing, and demonstrate their skills through testing.

For more information, please contact: Doug Cash, Lamar Community College Email: Doug.Cash@lamarcc.edu Phone: (719)336-6641.

# # #