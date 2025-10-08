Ernest E. Dorris – September 3, 1947 – October 4, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Oct 08, 2025 | Comments 0
Services for lifelong Lamar resident, Ernest E. Dorris will be held at a later date. Ernest was born on September 3, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado and passed away on October 4, 2025 at his home in Lamar at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Ernest is survived by his significant other, Tammie Rodriguez of the family home in Lamar.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ernest Dorris Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
