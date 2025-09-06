Shalah Mata on ballot as candidate for Lamar City Council Ward III
Barbara Crimond | Sep 05, 2025 | Comments 0
Shalah Mata, Candidate for Lamar City Council, Ward III
I’m Shalah Lynn Mata, proud to serve as your Ward 3 representative on the Lamar City Council, and I’m running for re-election!
In my time on city council, I’ve gained invaluable experience representing our community and serving as a liaison on several local boards. This role has taught me how important collaboration is—not just among council members, but with you, the people of Lamar.
One of my top priorities has been promoting transparency and open communication. Our live- streamed meetings make local government more accessible, and I maintain an “open door” policy so that community members can reach out to me directly with questions, concerns, or ideas. We also host a Common Grounds meeting on the first Wednesday of each month—an informal setting where we can discuss the issues that matter most to you.
I was raised on my family’s farm and ranch right here in southeast Colorado. That upbringing gave me a deep respect for agriculture and the vital role it plays in our local economy. I’m committed to preserving and supporting our agricultural heritage, which continues to shape Lamar’s identity.
My husband and I are raising our four children in Lamar—ranging from elementary school to high school. As a mother, I understand the unique challenges facing today’s families. That’s why I’m especially passionate about supporting our youth. By creating more opportunities and activities for young people, we can foster a sense of pride in our community and inspire the next generation to build their future right here at home.
I also work at a small, locally owned business on Main Street, so I know firsthand the challenges our entrepreneurs face. Small businesses are the backbone of our town—they support local events, sports teams, and families in need. As a council member, I will continue advocating for policies that help these businesses thrive and grow, which in turn strengthens our entire local economy.
Let’s keep moving forward—supporting families, strengthening businesses, and building a stronger, more vibrant Lamar!
