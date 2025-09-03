Keep Colorado Wild Pass raises $41M for Colorado state parks, search and rescue volunteers, and avalanche safety
Barbara Crimond | Sep 03, 2025 | Comments 0
DENVER—More than 1.5 million Coloradans opted to buy a Keep Colorado Wild Pass during its second year of being on sale, which generated $41 million to support Colorado state parks, local search and rescue volunteers and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) set a goal to raise $36 million annually from pass sales. The first $32.5 million goes toward state park maintenance and development; the next $2.5 million goes toward search and rescue teams, and $1 million to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Any revenue beyond that will go to wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs.
“We’re proud to see so many Coloradans saving money by taking advantage of the low-cost Keep Colorado Wild pass, and we expect these numbers to continue growing as the popularity of our iconic state parks only increases. With these passes, Coloradans are investing back into the lands they love while exploring all our great state has to offer,” said Governor Jared Polis.
CPW and the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the new $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass in Jan. 2023. The first fiscal year of Keep Colorado Wild Pass sales ended on June 30, 2024, with revenue reaching $39.7 million.
“We’re excited to report on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass’s success during its second year of operations,” said CPW Chief Financial Officer Justin Rutter. “This is a meaningful increase in revenue for our agency compared to previous years, which is an important source for our state parks, wildlife, search and rescue volunteers, and avalanche forecasters.”
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass offers a 60 percent savings compared to a traditional $80 annual state park pass and provides car, bike, and foot entry into all Colorado state parks.
Coloradans can opt in or opt out of the pass annually when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle, or recreational vehicle with the DMV. When a resident buys a Keep Colorado Wild Pass, the park pass is a Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo printed on the DMV-issued vehicle registration card.
State Park Maintenance Projects
CPW will use funding to improve existing parks across the state, including updating facilities like boat decks, bathrooms and parking lots, picnic areas and shade shelters. CPW also has plans to make ADA improvements at state parks.
Search and Rescue Funding
Revenue from Keep Colorado Wild Pass sales allocates $2.5 million for local backcountry search and rescue teams to help fund rescuer training, mental health programs and team equipment. CPW also divides $1.5 million into county allocations, which are grants for eligible counties to be used over a 2-year period to purchase items based on a county-designed project.
Support the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)
Funding from the Keep Colorado Wild Pass enables CAIC to provide better avalanche safety information to the public. Some of the specific improvements to the state’s public avalanche safety program that this funding has supported include a new forecaster staffing model, adding specialized support roles in communications and technology, and replacing outdated infrastructure with a modern forecasting platform built in partnership with Avalanche Canada. These efforts have greatly improved the consistency, reach and quality of avalanche safety information available to Colorado’s backcountry users, search and rescue teams, and local communities.
Outdoor Learning
CPW hosts a variety of outdoor educational programs, events and learning opportunities at state parks and in local communities. The KCW Pass helps support and fund more outdoor learning opportunities in Colorado, so educational facilitators have what they need to keep the programs accessible and available to all Coloradans.
“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or to show support for our outdoor first responders and avalanche forecasters, your contribution plays an integral role in giving back to the outdoor spaces and recreational programs our local communities treasure. The pass also helps our staff implement non-game species work to keep our wildlife ecosystems diverse and thriving,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis.
For more information on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/keep-colorado-wild-pass.
