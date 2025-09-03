Free prenatal yoga classes offered through fall for expectant moms
Barbara Crimond | Sep 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Fall prenatal yoga classes for expectant moms are being offered September through November free of charge thanks to sponsorship by The Cornerstone Resource Center. Classes will be taught by “Made for This Prenatal Yoga”. Classes offered in September will be held on Monday, September 8 at 5:30 pm; Monday, September 22 at 5:30 pm and Saturday, September 27 at 9 am. October classes will be held on Monday, October 13 at 5:30 pm; Saturday, October 25 at 9 am and Monday, October 27 at 5:30 pm. November classes will be held on Monday, November 10 at 5:30 pm; Saturday, November 22 at 9 am and Monday, November 24 at 5:30 pm.
All classes are held at Oquist Family Chiropractic, 401 S. Main Street in. Participants can also bring a friend and are asked to bring a yoga mat and blanket. Expectant mothers should discuss yoga with their provider before attending.
Please visit the Made for This Prenatal Yoga Facebook page for more information.
