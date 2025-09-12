Don Williamson announces candidacy for Lamar City Council in Ward II
Don Williamson, candidate for Lamar City Council, Ward II
Hello. I would like to introduce myself to the citizens of Lamar. My name is Don Williamson, and I am running for the position of Ward II Councilmember on the City Council.
I am a native of Colorado, born and raised in Denver until my high school years, where I graduated from Woodland Park High School. I started working for the Colorado Parks department before becoming a licensed Master Electrician and electrical contractor while obtaining a degree in electrical/mechanical engineering. My contracting firm was absorbed by Siemens Building Technologies, where I was the Senior Operations Project Manager.
In 2008, I returned to college to pursue a degree in Criminal Psychology and Law Enforcement. After college, I received experience with different law enforcement agencies before accepting a position with the Lamar Police Department in 2013, where I worked as a Police officer until my retirement in 2024. Some of you may remember me as Officer Williamson.
After retirement, I opened and own a local retail business just off Main Street with my wife, Debbie. I’m a father of four adult sons and am married to a third-generation Prowers County woman. Through my employment as a police officer and a Lamar City employee, I have made numerous connections with other city employees, council members, and city officials. I have also interacted and have good relationships with many of the local business owners and their staff, as well as current Lamar City employees.
I desire to continue serving my community as a City Council member. Some of my personal accomplishments include my employment in the private sector as a construction manager, where I was involved in the planning and development of the infrastructure of multiple municipal and state construction projects and the expansions of electrical, potable water, and wastewater projects for cities such as Lamar.
I have experience in municipal contract negotiations and budgeting for those contracts. I have experience with several state and local law enforcement agencies. I have over 50 years of construction and law enforcement experience. I served as a member of the Denver Chamber of Commerce and the Denver Urban Renewal. I held an Electrical Contractor and Master Electrician License for the State of Colorado for over 20 years. I have my Colorado Post for law enforcement and have specialized training in hostage negotiations, crisis intervention, and criminal investigations.
As a father and grandfather, I understand the necessity for quality education and the need for recreational outlets for our youth and the options for their advancement in the workforce. I see the need for the development of housing for population growth, not only for the present but for the future citizens of Lamar. I feel the recruitment of commercial business and sustainable industry for long-term employment is vital for the City of Lamar.
As a retired Lamar Police Officer, I understand the need for a committed law enforcement presence for combating crime in the city and a commitment to work with the citizens to develop programs for community-oriented policing, such as the Neighborhood Watch Program, to assist in overall public safety. Ward II encompasses the length of the West side of Main Street from the Southern City Limits to the Northern City Limits, including many of the local businesses as well as the residential areas from Main Street to 8 th Street. There are many dangerous intersections in Ward II that I will work to help get controlled for the traffic of all vehicles.
As a member of the Lamar City Council, I will work with all the citizens of Lamar for the betterment of the city, irrespective of the Ward you reside in. I will work diligently with the Mayor and other Council Members to make our City the best it can be.
