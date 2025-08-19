Wanda Bauder – October 29, 1934 – August 15, 2025
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Wanda Bauder, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating.
Wanda was born on October 29, 1934 at Eckley, Colorado to Curtis and Jesse (Dull) Mann and passed away on August 15, 2025 at the Holly Nursing Care Center with her family by her side at the age of 90.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Warren Bauder and siblings Darrell Mann, Raymond Mann, Juanita McCauley and Myrtle Stockwell.
Wanda is survived by her children Marla (Keith) Kent of Florida and Dale Bauder of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Mortimeyer of Lamar, CO, Julianne (John) Clute, Katelyn (Juan) Jaramillo both of Florida, Jason Bauder and Olivia (James) Herrera both of North Carolina. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Annabelle, Samuel, Elizabeth, Franklin, Mayci, Colton, Braiden, Mackenzi and Dillon as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church and/ or the Carenet Pregnancy Center either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
