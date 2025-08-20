Stacy Armendariz – August 15, 1976 – August 13, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Aug 20, 2025 | Comments 0
Services for Stacy Armendariz will be held at a later date. Stacy Ann (Mills) Armendariz passed away on August 13, 2025 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 48. She was born on August 15, 1976 in Westminster, Colorado to Vernon and Barbara (Smith) Mills.
Stacy’s life was centered around her pride and joy, her children. She cherished the many memories made while camping, going to the beach and vacationing. Stacy embraced the busy life of being a mother, making certain to attend all of her children’s activities. She was a devoted wife to her loving husband and the love for her family was evident in all that she did. Stacy’s faith journey was nurtured by her attendance and involvement at Praise Assembly of God Church in Pueblo, Colorado.
Stacy is survived by her husband, Pablo Armendariz-Llamas; children, Aliah, Aryana, Liz Aidee, and Elian; siblings, Tracy Mills and Josh Mills; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Pablo Armendariz Jr.
To leave online condolences, please visit .www.horberfuneralchapel.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: