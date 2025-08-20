Patricia Lynn (Stwalley) Lewis – April 18, 1953 – August 15, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Aug 20, 2025 | Comments 0
Patricia Lynn (Stwalley) Lewis, age 72, died August 15, 2025 at the Bent County Healthcare Center after a brave struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s. Lynn was born in Las Animas, Colorado, April 18, 1953 to Donald and Helen Stwalley.
Lynn earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Otero Junior College and held nursing positions at the Bent County Nursing Home, Arkansas Valley Hospital, and Bent County Nursing Service. As an OB nurse, Lynn was one of the first to welcome Bent County’s new babies. While at the nursing home, she was often the last to say goodbye to those passing on. Throughout her life as a nurse, she was available to friends and community members for assistance at any time of day. Many friends and community members remember her for her kindness and compassion.
Lynn married James Lewis of Reed City, Michigan on February 14, 1976. They had one daughter, Sara Christine Lewis. Lynn’s most cherished roles were as mother to her daughter Sara and grandmother of Savannah and Logan Servaes. She is remembered by those close to her as the heart of her family and for her pivotal role supporting numerous nieces, nephews, and other children in the community who all referred to her as “Aunt Lynn.”
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband Jim; parents; brothers-in-law, Virgil Hogue, Fred Lewis, and Jack Lewis; and mother- and father-in law, Bessie and Russell Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Lewis; grandchildren, Savannah and Logan Servaes, their father, David (Lori) Servaes; brothers, Robert (Debra) Stwalley and Rick Stwalley; sister, Sherry Stwalley (Ed Jeung); sisters-in-law, Carol Hogue and Jane Ream; as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Funeral services for Lynn are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 25, 2025 at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow at the Las Animas-Bent County Cemetery.
In lieu of memorial contributions, please purchase a child a gift from your local Angel Tree at Christmas as children and charity were always a priority throughout Lynn’s life.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: