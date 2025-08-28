Iris Jean Wolf – June 4, 1930 – August 12, 2025

Barbara Crimond | Aug 28, 2025 | Comments 0

The heavens rejoice as my Momma, Iris Jean Wolf was welcomed home on August 12, 2025 at the age of 95. Even though our hearts are filled with sadness, they are overflowing with many good and loving memories.

Iris Jean was born June 4, 1930, in Las Animas, Colorado to Kenneth and Emma (Wheeler) Butner. She was the oldest of three children, Gerald (Jerry) and Diane (Butner) Kelly. Momma grew up on various farm sites around the Las Animas area. She graduated from Bent County High School in 1948.

Once Momma graduated from High School, she attended Colorado Agricultural & Mechanical College which is now Colorado State University After one year of college Momma married my father on February 12, 1950. In 1965, Momma was able to return to the workforce as the Clerk of the County Court. By 1981, the State had combined the County and District Courts into one office. She became the Clerk of the Combined Courts until her retirement in 1987.

Momma had always been very active in her church, First United Methodist Church, and many organizations and clubs in Las Animas; Intersese, Business &Professional Women, Las Animas Women’s Club, the Order of Eastern Star, Las Animas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Melon Field Priscilla Club, Southside Club and a member on the Colorado Area Agency on Aging. She also served on the Las Animas/Bent County Library Board for 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth R. Butner and Emma M. (Wheeler) Butner Povenmire; husband, Iven P. Wolf; daughter, Paula Jean Wolf; son, Douglas P. Wolf; and brother, Gerald (Jerry) Butner. She is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Wolf) DeBruhl (Harry); sister, Diane (Butner) Kelly (Jack); grandchildren, Brian DeBruhl, Aaron DeBruhl (Amy), Shelby Wolf, Nicole Wolf, and Mallory Wolf; great granddaughters, Haylie, Allison, and Olivia DeBruhl; stepsisters, Mary Ester Elton, Ruth McGrew, Retha Sleezer, Fran Force, and Wilma Shess. She is also survived by her loving caregivers Jan Baylor, Nancy Segers, Annie Fritz, Pat Bertram, and Tanya Cloer.

Services will be held at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church in Las Animas, Colorado on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 10 am. If you can attend, you are encouraged to wear something purple as it was Momma’s favorite color. If you are so inclined, please give to your favorite charity in memory of Iris Jean Wolf.

