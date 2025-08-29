29th Annual Angel Open Golf Tournament winners announced

The 29th Angel Open Hospice Golf Tournament was held Aug 16 at the Spreading Antlers Golf Course in Lamar. The day gathered 26-four person teams with the following winners of three flights:

1st Flight

Caring Hands
P & L Accounting
Lamar Auto Parts
Tom Campbell

2nd Flight-

Warm Hearts
David Willhite
All State (Brighton CO)
Divot Diggers

3rd Flight-

Friends & Family
21st Century Equipment
Evergreen Mechanical
Thompson Farms

The tournament committee would like to thank the local businesses and players for their tremendous support.   The annual event is a fundraiser for Lamar Area Hospice.

