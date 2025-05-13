Prowers County Commissioners hear idea of a Community tree on courthouse lawn
Barbara Crimond | May 13, 2025 | Comments 0
In the morning work session on May 13, 2025, the Prowers County Commissioners heard updates about High Plains Community Health Center from Interim CEO Dr. Claire Reed. She told commissioners that they are fully staffed with providers, but that recent grants will allow them to expand their mental health programs. They are renovating the lobby area, and will have partitions installed for more private check-in experiences. They have one full time dentist and also a new dental hygienist. Two medical assistants are working towards nursing degrees.
Val Baldwin had requested an audience with the Commissioners to discuss her idea of a Community Tree. She spoke of the large Christmas trees the city used to install on Main Street and how much they are missed but is envisioning a tree that can be enjoyed all year long. She would like to see the tree utilize permanent LED lighting that can be programmed for different colors – an example she gave was lighting the tree pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. She feels having a community tree will be another way to bring the community together and can provide a place for different groups to decorate with colored ribbons representing each one’s cause. Any group placing ribbons on the tree would be responsible for making sure they are cleaned up properly. The tree she has in mind is on the northwest corner of the Courthouse lawn near the UPS drop box and was present at the meeting asking for permission to use this tree for her project. Interim Administrator Don Wilson said he’s seen this type of project done in other communities and that it worked well. The Commissioners all agreed that it was a great idea and asked Ms. Baldwin to stay in contact with Don Wilson and come back to them when they can get things organized regarding funding, etc.
During the afternoon meeting, a Proclamation designating May 13, 2025 as Southeastern Developmental Services Awareness Day was approved. Ratified was an email poll approval of a Letter of Support to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert regarding the City of Lamar’s request for Congressional Community Project funding for wastewater treatment improvements. Approved was a Letter of Support sent to the US Department of Transportation, Sean Duffy for Southeast Colorado Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) through the Thriving Communities Program initiative in Southeast Colorado. A Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the Prowers County Hotline County Connection Center with answering and processing of Child Welfare and Adult Protection Services related hotline calls was approved. Ratified was an email poll approval of a letter sent to Pamela Bondi, U.S. Attorney General Depart of Justice, requesting support for the growing concerns of Colorado citizens related to the Second Amendment. Approval was given for terms and conditions of the Buell Foundation Grant in the amount of $30,000 to Welcome Home Child and Family Center. Ratified was an email poll approval of a Stipulation between Applicant, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. and Opposers, Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District concerning water rights in Prowers and Bent Counties.
The meeting ended in an Executive Session with the attorney for the purpose of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions.
