Pauline Craghead – March 8, 1933 – April 23, 2025
A celebration of life for current Minneola, Kansas resident formerly of Lamar, Colorado, Pauline Craghead will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, May 02, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Visitation for Pauline will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the service at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Pauline was born on March 08, 1933 at Lamar, Colorado to Clarence H. and Opal E. (Baker) Smith and passed away on April 23, 2025 at the Minneola Long Term Care Unit in Minneola, Kansas at the age of 92.
She is preceded in death by her son William Coats, her parents and her siblings Clarene, Ray, Faye, Doris and Ross.
Pauline is survived by her husband Darrell Craghead of Jetmore, KS, children Debra (Tom) McKibbon of Creede, CO and Kim (Tina) Coats of Centennial, CO, grandchildren Shawn (Myra) McKibbon of Monte Vista, CO, Robin (Zac) Mosier of Lamar, CO, Ryan (Olga) Coats of Parker, CO, Reggie Coats, Nichole Coats all of Centennial, CO, Desiree Coats of Austin, TX and Alissa Coats of Aurora, CO. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Kari Mosier, Kaije Mosier, Kyden Coats, Brittney (Eric) Mestas, Megan (Scott Dillon) McKibbon and Hunter (Mary Fuchs) McKibbon as well as sister-in-law Margie Smith numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks National Foundation either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
