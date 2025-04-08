Main Street Lamar has a new Program Manager in Brenda May and a bright future
Barbara Crimond | Apr 08, 2025 | Comments 0
Brenda May, Program Manager for Main Street Lamar, posing under one of Lamar’s colorful new banners. In addition to the banners, the flower pots, trash cans and light poles (along with maintenance for same) have been made possible because of grant money to the organization over the past 15 years.
Lamar is fortunate to be one of 29 communities in Colorado that are part of the Colorado Main Street Program. Overseen by DOLA (Department of Local Affairs), these local programs strive to revitalize older, historic downtown areas. The program was originally known as Lamar Partnership Inc, or LPI, which began in 2010 through an agreement with DOLA. It was recently rebranded as Main Street Lamar. Technically, it is known as “Lamar Partnership Inc dba Main Street Lamar”, but the new name better describes the program and makes it more recognizable to the community. Official Main Street communities receive support, including technical assistance, training, consulting services and annual mini-grants to help fund their projects. On a national level, the Colorado Main Street program and Main Street Lamar are part of Main Street America, a national network of more then 1,200 communities who strive to build stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The National Main Street approach advocates a return to community self-reliance, local empowerment and rebuilding of central business districts based on each community’s unique architecture, local ownership and sense of community
Overseeing Main Street Lamar since November of 2024 is Brenda May, the Program Manager. Once hired, she immediately jumped in, advocating for the program’s new name as well as a revamping of the bylaws. She also put a lot of effort into recruiting new Executive Board members – individuals excited about sharing a common goal of revitalization and improving Lamar’s downtown. Before becoming an employee of the City of Lamar in this role, Brenda enjoyed a 40-year career in the banking industry, starting with Valley State Bank and then Colorado East which later became TBK. She told me this new position is a breath of fresh air for her, one she enjoys immensely. She has experience in more than just banking and finance, however, having served with Prowers Economic Prosperity for years. That experience taught her about economic development.
May is a Lamar native who has what she calls “a desire to revitalize Lamar and make it what it used to be”. She remembers the vibrant downtown of previous years – when there were department stores, “five and dime” stores, pharmacies, fabric stores, appliance stores, etc. and few, if any, empty buildings. Her goal for Main Street Lamar is to fill all the now-vacant storefronts to revitalize and beautify the area, which in turn would provide shoppers the ability to again be able to buy locally, bolstering our local economy and providing jobs. Those fond memories of Lamar’s Main Street from years ago are what fuel her ambitions. Since accepting the position, she said she often has found herself unable to sleep due to her head spinning with ideas. She began writing these ideas down in the middle of the night in what she calls her “dream book”. She said that for anyone wanting to start a new business here, it all begins with a dream. “If you have a dream, whether it is starting a local brewery, dress shop or any other retail business, let us know and we can help turn your dream into reality. If you have the desire and are willing to put the effort in, you can do it”, May said. As the city’s Program Manager, she is authorized to apply for the many grants available to help offset costs for the city’s projects. She emphasized the need for Main Street Lamar and the city to work closely with the Lamar Chamber of Commerce to create excitement within the city for this revitalization to take place.
Over the years, Lamar has seen increased truck traffic, a problem that “won’t go away anytime soon”, she said, but stressed that Lamar needs to learn to adapt to it and not let it keep the downtown area from flourishing. The Lamar Reliever Route would help detour much of this truck traffic, but that project is likely several years in the future. In the meantime, there are grants available that would help find solutions to keep pedestrians safer along Main Street, crucial if the downtown area sees an influx of shoppers. Some of the recent visible aesthetic improvements to Main Street include the large flower pots and the benches dotted throughout the downtown area as well as the colorful new banners that were just installed, all paid for by grants. In addition to the grants May is continually searching and applying for, fundraisers also help provide funding for the program’s projects. The largest of these fundraisers is the annual Corporate Cup. Since May also serves as the city’s event planner, events in addition to Corporate Cup have included the recent Lions Club district convention and the upcoming LCC Old Cowboys Reunion which is planned for mid October.
This year, the Corporate Cup (billed as ‘the biggest office party in town”) will be held July 30 through August 2. It is a fun event that brings businesses throughout the community together for friendly competition, team building and community engagement. Teams comprised of 15 members, either from the same company or from multiple smaller companies participate in events such as cornhole, kickball, sand volleyball, kayak races, a predicted 5K and a fishing tournament. Information about registering a team is available on Main Street Lamar’s website at www.mainsstreetlamar.com
An exciting upcoming project is a new mural along Main Street, one depicting First Responders (fire, police and EMS) as well as icons representing Lamar’s cultural history, including a train and farms. It will be painted on the north side of 123 N. Main Street, a building owned by Keith Nidey, who chose the theme and approved the design. The artist who will be painting the mural is Cody Miell from La Junta, who last summer transformed the south side of the building that many still refer to as the old Corner Pharmacy into a stunning, colorful American flag. It is hoped that this new mural will be finished in time for Lamar Days in mid May.
Currently, May and Courtney Recio, who is the city’s Communications and Marketing Assistant, have their offices in the Community Building. They both work under the direction of Anne-Marie Crampton, the city’s Community Development Director, whose office is in the City Complex. The three women will be moving into a new space within the city’s Senior Center on E. Olive St. within the next few weeks. The Lamar Workforce Center is downsizing office space it leases from the city in the building, freeing up room for May, Recio and Crampton. May says she is excited to be moving to a new space where all three can be under the same roof to improve efficiency and communication. Also under discussion by the city is the possibility of creating a satellite library within the Senior Center which would enable senior citizens to access books and computers with hopes of being able to offer computer training for them there as well.
Good things are happening within our city and it is exciting to hear about all the positive changes and plans for the future of Lamar! Stay posted as Main Street Lamar unveils new projects for the city. You can reach Main Street Lamar by calling 719-336-1445. Information can also be found on their Facebook page (Main Street Lamar) or their website at www.mainstreetlamar.com
By: Barbara Crimond
