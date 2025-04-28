East Colorado Small Business Development Center opens new full-time office in partnership with LCC
Barbara Crimond | Apr 28, 2025 | Comments 0
Cutting the ribbon for the grand opening of the East Colorado Small Business Development Center at LCC is Associate Director Martha Alvarez
Prowers Economic Prosperity recently celebrated the East Colorado Small Business Development Center’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on April 15th. This is the the East Colorado SBDC’s second location in our region. It is a full-time location in partnership with Lamar Community College and the LCC Innovate & Make Space to support innovation and entrepreneurship across the region. It is located in the Betz Technology Center on the Lamar Community College campus. SBDC provides no cost advising for entrepreneurs and small business business owners as well as no or low-cost training sessions and workshops. They strive to help existing and new business grow and prosper. Their advisors have local, regional knowledge to assist with business opportunities and can provide specific, in-depth assistance. More information can be found at www.ColoradoSBDC.org. Martha Alvarez is the Associate Director with East CO SBDC. Martha is a bilingual Lamar native and has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from West Texas A&M University. She previously worked for the City of Lamar where she gained valuable knowledge about the local business community.
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: