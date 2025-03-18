Share the Spirit Foundation supplies new shoes at Southeastern Developmental Services
Barbara Crimond | Mar 18, 2025 | Comments 0
Share the Spirit volunteers, as well as Megan Kirmer with SDS (second from right) pose with a happy recipient of a new pair of shoes
Approximately 50 adult individuals served by Southeastern Developmental Services in Lamar received a new pair of shoes and socks courtesy of Share the Spirit Foundation. Karen Voepel, Co-Founder of Share the Spirit, along with several volunteers, distributed the shoes to the individuals, who were allowed to choose a pair of their liking based on their shoe size. There were a lot of smiles as the shoes were chosen and fitted, both from the recipients as well as from the volunteers who told me how good it feels to be able to help in this way and how fulfilling it is for them.
STS volunteer Chana Reed helps an individual in choosing just the right shoe
As with the other local Share the Spirit events, J&N shoes supplies the shoes to the foundation at a reduced cost. Fundraisers for the foundation cover the costs associated with purchasing the shoes and socks and are vital in allowing the group to host shoe distributions throughout SE Colorado. As shoe costs rise, the need for donations is even more important than ever.
Karen Voepel (left), Share the Spirit co-founder and Rose Ann Yates
This gentleman was happily showing off his new shoes to everyone in attendance
In addition to the 14 schools whose underserved students annually receive free shoes, organizations like SDS also benefit. The yearly event for children served by SDS will be held on April 4 at J&N Shoes. An article showcasing SDS and all the services it provides to members of our community will be published soon.
By: Barbara Crimond
