Keith Clark – April 1, 1936 – March 13, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Keith Clark will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery with Full Military Honors
under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion posts.
Visitation for Keith will be from 9:00AM until 12:00PM on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Keith was born on April 01, 1936 at Denver, Colorado to Dwight Moody and Bernice Ruth (Keeler) Clark and passed away at the Legacy in Lamar, Colorado with his family by his side on March 13, 2025 at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his wife Louise Clark, infant son, Dale Lee Clark and his parents. Keith is survived by his children Rod (Deborah) Clark, Dwight (Shelly) Clark, Tim (Stacy) Clark, and Pam (Jeff) Spitzer, thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Lonnie Bever, special friend Bernice Bellomy as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
