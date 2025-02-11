Lamar City Council has unusually light agenda for February 10, 2025 meeting
The Lamar City Council had a very light meeting agenda for the February 10, 2025 meeting. Prior to the regular meeting, Council met with LPI for a work session. Mayor Kirk Crespin told the audience that they had a wonderful work session and explained that LPI (Lamar Partnership Inc) is the downtown program that does a lot of the beautification work there. He said LPI has been working on their full year plan and “have a lot of great things on board and on task” and wanted to thank them for inviting Council to the work session which he called “a great opportunity to collaborate and work together”.
All council members were present with the exception of Brent Bates. The Consent Agenda included the approval of minutes from the Lamar Utilities Board, minutes from the last Council meeting, payment of bills and approval of four license renewals. Ayala Snacks, LLC, of La Junta was approved for renewal of a coin-operated devices license. The Buzzard’s Roost had their Tavern License renewed, TA Express had their Retail Liquor or Fermented Malt Beverage license renewed, and after a brief discussion with an audience member expressing his concerns about it, the Lodging and Entertainment license for the LaMar was approved. The audience member wanted to know if the LaMar was in compliance with the stipulation for a Lodging and Entertainment license that the proceeds from sports and entertainment must exceed 50% of the total revenue for the business. Council was unsure of this but said that they don’t supersede the State of Colorado, who felt the license was in compliance.
City Clerk Linda Williams presented the monthly Sales and Use Tax report for January to Council. Kristin Schwartz, City Treasurer, told Council that the EMTS grant for the new ambulance was submitted last week. Rob Evans, City Administrator, in his report, reminded everyone that all City offices will be closed Monday, February 17, 2025 in recognition of President’s Day. The two “Coffee with Rob” dates for February will be February 19 at Dunkin Donuts and February 26 at Daylight Donuts. The Lamar Senior Center will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Sock Hop at 5 pm on February 13. The Lamar FFA Labor Auction and Pasta Dinner is at 6:30 pm on February 18 at Lamar High School. Evans reminded the public that parking on curbs and sidewalks in the city is not allowed. He said that Code Enforcement has been active lately in an effort to clean up the city. He wanted to thank the Lamar Police Department for their recent work, particularly in cooperation with state agencies. Camera updates throughout downtown are being updated and the city got a new laptop for the downtown music, which should fix problems faced with that in the past.
There were only two items under New Business (in addition to an Executive Session that followed the meeting). The first item was Council ratifying a phone poll concerning approving an extension to the contract with the Car Palace. The environmental study has been completed but in order to give the City Attorney time to review the study and present to Council, additional time is needed. It was voted to extend the contract date to February 11 and the closing/title work to March 3, 2025. Council voted to award a lease purchase for four new 2024 Ford Police Interceptors to Frontier Bank, who had the lowest interest rate.
The meeting was then adjourned for the Executive Session. The next Lamar City Council meeting will be Monday, February 24 at 7:00 pm.
