Prowers County Commissioners Ty Harmon and Roger Stagner sworn in on January 14, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 14, 2025 | Comments 0
New Prowers County Commissioners Roger Stagner (left) and Ty Harmon after being sworn in. Stagner represents District 3 and Harmon District 1
A portion of the regular Commissioner meeting was held during what is normally the morning work session due to new Commissioners Ty Harmon and Roger Stagner being sworn in during the afternoon session. The following Old Business Action Items were dealt with. An Independent Contractor Agreement between the Board of County Commissioners of Prowers County and Rose F. Pugliese, LLC for legal services with the County for a term of January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025 was approved. Payment of bills presented for Capital Fund in the amount of $19,026.99 with a certification date of December 20, 2024 and authorization to use the Commissioner’s signature stamp was approved. This is the final payment on the abatement of the SOS Center. Ratified was approval for payment of bills presented for County General Fund AP, Payroll and Payroll AP in the amount of $1,474,315.31 with a certification date of December 23, 2024 and DHS and WHC AP, Payroll AP in the amount of $251,966.09 and H3C AP, Payroll AP in the amount of $341,703.90 with a certification date of December 30, 2024 and authorizing the use of the Commissioner’s signature stamp. Payment of bills presented for County General Fund in the amount of $7,937.80 with a certification date of January 14, 2025 and authorizing use of the Commissioner’s signature stamp was also ratified. Payment of bills presented for County Sales and Use Tax Fund in the amount of $3,975.00 with certification date of January 14, 2025 and authorizing use of the Commissioner’s signature stamp was ratified. Approval of 2025 Resolution Authorizing Treasurer to Invest Public Funds was ratified.
New Business Action Items discussed at the remainder of the afternoon session included approval of a Hotel and Restaurant w/Optional Premises (County) Liquor License Transfer Application from Robert J. Haney Jr., dba IGOTTAGOLF, to Terry C. Turner, dba TERRY’S GOLF at 28157 US Hwy 287 in Lamar. Approved was the 2025 Mileage Reimbursement Rates for Travel Related to County Business for County Employees at 65.5 cents per mile and the Reimbursement Rate for Travel Related to Medical Care for County Employee Flex Savings Accounts at .22 per mile. A 2025 Intergovernmental Agreement between Prowers County Public Health and Bent County Environmental Health for Public Health and Environmental Services and authorizing Public Health Director Meagan Hillman to execute the agreement was approved. A Resolution for Agreement between Prowers County, Colorado and Otero County, Colorado, establishing the Granada Rural Water Authority to be located in Prowers County was approved. Approval was given for submitting a grant application to Colorado Division of Criminal Justice in the amount of $13,999.98 that was submitted by the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office on 11/16/2024 for the purchase of a FLIR drone. Approved was a Confirmation letter for a one-time donation of funds in the amount of $10,000 to Granada Volunteer Fire Department designated for operation purposes, as well as an identical one to Wiley Rural Fire Protection District. Approved was a Confirmation letter for a one-time donation of funds in the amount of $20,000 to Holly Rural Fire & Ambulance District designated for operation purposes.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: