Steven Wayne Shane – November 11, 1944 – December 14, 2024
A Graveside Memorial Service with Military Committal Rites for Steven Shane will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2025 at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado.
Steven Wayne Shane of Las Animas, Colorado passed away on December 14, 2024 at the age of 80. He was the fifth child born to James Sr. and Ruth Shane on November 11, 1944 in Evansville, Indiana. Steven was raised in Selvin, a small town in Warrick County, Indiana. He attended Selvin school and graduated in 1962 in a class of six. Steven played varsity basketball. He enjoyed going back each year to attend the Selvin School reunion and meet up with family and old friends. In his youth, Steven loved to hunt, fish and go frog gigging. Steven and his brother, David were always car enthusiasts….only Fords, of course. He would go to Chandler Raceway Park on the weekends to watch David race. Steven preferred to street race (illegally).
Steven joined the United States Army on February 26, 1963, following in the steps of his oldest brother Jimmy, and served his tour in Germany. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Steven held down various jobs before joining the Pipefitters Union which sent him to many jobs out of state.
On January 8, 1988, Steven married Paula (Atwater) Rincones and their decision to move to Colorado Springs, CO in 1989 led to their career in the hospitality industry. They purchased the Wagon Wheel Lounge in Las Animas in 1997. They sold the business in 2008 but always one for activity, Steven continued working in various fields around Las Animas until full retirement in 2012. Whenever he could, both before and after retirement, golfing, camping, fishing and hunting were his recreation along with restoring then selling old veh’s.
Steven leaves behind his wife Paula, of Las Animas; daughter, Christi (Richard) Bowling of Huntingburg, Indiana; son, Anthony (June Ming) Shane, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Hayley Shane of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren and great-grandchildren from Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Oklahoma, and North Carolina. He will be sorely missed by all family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James Jr. Shane, David Shane, and Joyce (Joy) Gray; and son, Eric Shane.
