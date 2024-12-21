Rare “one of a kind” fish nearly wiped out by Colorado wildfire is making a comeback
Barbara Crimond | Dec 21, 2024 | Comments 0
A CPW aquatic biologist displays a Hayden Creek cutthroat trout in a net during a July 20, 2016, rescue of fish during the Hayden Pass Wildfire. Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
As the lightning-sparked Hayden Creek Fire rolled through Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Range in 2016, officials feared that the 16,754-acre blaze could wipe out a genetically unique cutthroat trout population. This prompted biologists, hatchery staff, and U.S. Forest Service personnel to don fire-resistant suits to enter the area in what was described as a “daring rescue.”
With ash and debris ruining water quality of Hayden Creek as both choked aquatic life and destroyed habitat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists were able to remove 194 members of the rare Hayden Creek cutthroat trout before “thick, black sludge” overwhelmed the creek, with this sludge ultimately making it all the way to the Arkansas River. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was determined that no fish remained in Hayden Creek. This meant the 194 fish that were collected might be the genetic variety’s only chance of survival.
At the time of the fire in 2016, the Hayden Creek cutthroat strain had only been known about for just over 20 years, discovered in 1995 in the creek which is near Coaldale. The strain is quite rare and is “genetically unique,” with fish of that creek believed to be pure population of its kind as described by The Mountain Mail.
“No other living fish on the planet shows these rare genetics,” reads a quote from former CPW aquatic biologist Greg Policky in an article on the topic from The Mountain Mail. “That’s what makes these fish so rare and so important to save.”
A noteworthy aspect of the Hayden Creek cutthroat’s rare genetic makeup is genetic similarity to the now-extinct yellowfin cutthroat, which was removed from Twin Lakes more than a century ago, according to The Mountain Mail.
Of the 194 Hayden Creek cutthroat trout that were collected in 2016, 36 were placed in the nearby Newlin Creek of the Wet Mountains with hopes that this group could survive in the wild. Meanwhile, the other 158 rescued fish were placed in isolation at the Gunnison-area Roaring Judy Hatchery.
The work to save the fish didn’t stop at the rescue though.
With plans to use the hatchery stock to spawn new generations each spring, the hatchery would run out of space, thus some fish would need to be relocated to wild areas.
A top candidate for relocation was determined to be Newlin Creek – the same place where some fish were released during the fire. That was thanks to its year-round water flow and its remote nature, as well as its comparable size and habitat to Hayden Creek.
Crews hiked through rugged terrain to the creek in attempt to determine if any of the fish that had been previously released during the fire were able to survive. After a 10-hour survey spanning several miles of the upper portion of Newlin Creek, it was determined that all of those fish had died.
Despite the deaths of those fish, the creek was still deemed to be a suitable habitat for fish that were spawning the hatchery.
This prompted officials to “reclaim” the creek of any fish that could potentially compete with the Hayden Creek cutthroat upon reintroduction.
By October 2018, the creek was ready for a large-scale release of the rare fish, with the release involving 900 two-inch-long Hayden Creek cutthroat trout.
In years to follow, more than 8,000 members of the species were released in the creek, leading up to a 2024 discovery that the fish were naturally reproducing in the creek.
It’s also worth noting that the effort to save the species didn’t stop with the 8,000 that were introduced into Newlin Creek. In total, officials have stocked close to 135,000 Hayden Creek Cutthroat trout in 17 other streams, ponds, and lakes, including bodies of water on Pikes Peak, near La Veta Pass, and in Iowa Gulch.
Many of these populations have thrived, too, with multiple ages classes now present and some fish measuring up to 12 inches long. And of course, the natural reproduction is key to creating a sustainable population.
“CPW’s mission begins with a vow to perpetuate the wildlife resources of Colorado and this is a perfect example,” said Paul Foutz, a senior aquatic biologist who was on the CPW team that rescued the Hayden Creek cutthroat from the wildfire in 2016. “These fish have unique genetics and it’s our job to ensure they remain on the landscape for future generations of Coloradans.”
Long story, short – an effort to save the Hayden Creek cutthroat trout seems to be trending in the right direction. The effort continues, but for now, things are looking good.
# # #
DenverGazette.com
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: