September 2024 City Sales and Use tax collections down while year-to-date collections show an increase of 6.34%
Barbara Crimond | Nov 19, 2024 | Comments 0
September sales and use tax numbers for the city were all down from the previous year, with the total tax collections 3.34 below what they were one year ago. When seen as year-to-date numbers, however, the total tax collections were up 6.34% from last year. The only year-to-date number that was down was the use tax collected, with a decrease of 2.15%.
When the taxes are compared by categories, results were mixed. Decreased September numbers were in the categories of auto parts/vehicle repair, convenience stores/gas stations, grocery stores, hotels/motels, liquor stores/bars, manufacturing and all other retail. September numbers that increased for this year were building materials, clothing/shoes/dept. stores, all business/electricity, furniture and appliances, and restaurants.
When the year-to-date numbers by category are compared, most tax collection categories showed increases, with the exception of furniture and appliances, liquor stores and bars and most notably in other retail/all other.
September Sales and Use Tax Collected in October 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference from 2023 to 2024
|% of difference
|City Sales Tax collected (3%)
|$419,126.81
|$433,378.13
|-$14,251.32
|-3.29%
|Use Tax Collected
|$33,247.68
|$34,457.30
|-$1,209.62
|-3.51%
|Other Collections
(penalties/interest, licenses, A/Rs
|$795.57
|$976.35
|-$180.78
|-18.52%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$453,170.06
|$468,811.78
|-$15,641.72
|-3.34%
|Vendor’s commission
|$12,097.60
|$13,752.86
Year to Date
Sales and Use Tax collected January – October 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference from 2023 to 2024
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax collected (3%)
|$4,256,343.05
|$3,972,141.36
|$284,201.69
|7.15%
|Use Tax Collected
|$363,275.67
|$371,242.16
|-$7,965.49
|-2.15%
|Other Collections- penalties,int.,licenses A/Rs
|$26,412.68
|$25,682.48
|$730.20
|2.84%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$4,646,031.40
|$4,369,065.00
|$276,966.40
|6.34%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$122,111.11
|$126,652.20
Sales/Use Tax Revenue by Category
Collected in October 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/vehicle repair
|$17,503.78
|$19,155.82
|$18,552.51
|Building materials
|$21,189.08
|$16,176.43
|$19.427.85
|Clothes & shoes/dept. stores
|$112,858.32
|$129,572.16
|$151,258.61
|C-stores, gas stations
|$21,449.91
|$28,383.59
|$27,622.79
|All business/electricity
|$27,601.76
|$33,061.93
|$34,057.09
|Furniture/appliances/electronics
|$11,142.54
|$6,845.16
|$10,532.06
|Grocery stores
|$44,026.67
|$25,134.57
|$22,970.00
|Hotels/motels
|$15,622.45
|$21,286.17
|$18,143.21
|Liquor stores/bars
|$10,729.00
|$12,984.00
|$9,370.00
|Manufacturing
|$705.68
|$1,086.112
|$388.21
|Other retail/all other
|$103,684.61
|$98,161.55
|$56,186.56
|Restaurants
|$40,478.98
|$41,851.89
|$46,894.93
YTD Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category
Sales and Use Tax Collected January through October 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/vehicle repair
|$157,783.43
|$188,629.85
|$190,745.81
|Building materials
|$193,755.29
|$175,576.77
|$184,494.29
|Clothes & shoes/dept. stores
|$1,134,836.23
|1,268,479.35
|$1,598,815.01
|C-stores, gas stations
|$210,486.87
|$209,451.69
|$278,655.86
|All business/electricity
|$251,981.38
|$254,209.72
|$356,966.83
|Furniture/appliances/electronics
|$64,314.72
|$76,339.92
|$74,822.62
|Grocery stores
|$290,255.49
|$263,061.49
|$266,084.46
|Hotels/motels
|$145,454.69
|$149,731.81
|$167,171.62
|Liquor stores/bars
|$102,868.00
|$110,573.00
|$102,556.00
|Manufacturing
|$6,730.67
|$9,559.15
|$11,548.02
|Other retail/all other
|$943,284.23
|$944,051.57
|$609,228.26
|Restaurants
|$391,833.84
|$434,181.10
|$472,602.67
By Barbara Crimond
City of Lamar
