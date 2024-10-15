Nancy A. Skidmore – September 14, 1931 – October 7, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 15, 2024 | Comments 0
Nancy Skidmore of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, passed away October 7, 2024 at Cheyenne Manor in Cheyenne Wells at the age of 93.
Nancy was born on September 14, 1931 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Skidmore, her parents and one brother. She is survived by her son Brian (Melissa) Skidmore of Aurora, Colorado, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Cheyenne Wells Christian Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells. Visitation is from 2-6 pm on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Bright Focus Foundation for Macular Degeneration Research – www.brightfocus.org
For complete funeral notice and obituary information, to sign the guest book or give private condolences, visit www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: