Holly Saddle Club hosting poker trail ride November 2, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Oct 18, 2024 | Comments 0
The Holly Saddle Club is having a horseback “Poker Trail Ride” Saturday, November 2. The ride will begin at Jensen’s gravel pit about 3 miles west of Holly and end at the Holly fairgrounds. Anyone may join the ride. To enter the Poker ride is $25. There will also be a hamburger fry at the new concession building at 5:30 and the haunted house will be open at 6 for kids. These are all fund raising projects for the Holly Saddle Club and Holly Fair and Pride Committee. In case of bad weather, call before you haul. LeeAnna Moore 620.451.0946 or Terry Howland 719.691.5904
