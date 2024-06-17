49th Annual Wiley Hay Days June 28-29, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 17, 2024 | Comments 0
Wiley Hays Days is returning this year, bigger and better than ever. Prudy Osborn and Sandy Coen are the chairpersons organizing the event. Aside from their husbands, who I’m told have been tirelessly performing every task asked of them, there are many others doing work behind the scenes to get the event rolling. I recently spoke with Prudy to get an idea of what the attendees can expect this year. I had no idea how many fun things would be going on! She told me that so far, they have 80 vendors lined up, including 12 food trucks, 50 craft vendors and 15 snack/drink vendors scattered throughout the park. The list of vendors is also impressive, as a large number of local businesses and persons have very generously donated money, gift certificates and items to make this event happen in spectacular fashion.
The event kicks off on Friday, June 28th with the coed softball tournament at the Wiley Baseball Field (time is TBA as of this writing). At 7 pm, the Wiley Lions Club hosts BINGO at the Community Center in the large room and the royalty will be presented. Serving as the King & Queen this year are Steve & Heather McKitrick. The Prince & Princess are Rohan Chavarria, age 3, and Olivia Chavarria, age 5. Also at 7 pm is the Glow Run at the high school track.
2024 King and Queen Steve and Heather McKitrick
2024 Prince and Princess Rohan and Olivia Chavarria
On Saturday, June 29th, the fun starts early with a 7-9 am breakfast at the Rock School House. Also from 7-9 will be the “Bug Run”, where people meet at the school parking lot to get their $5 targets which are placed on their cars. After taking a drive through the area, the car with the bug splattered closest to their target wins a cash prize. The vendors check in and set up in the park from 7-9 as well. The Wiley Church of God Car Show gets underway at 8 am and kids under age 6 showing off their bikes/rides as well. The parade lines up by the school at 9:30 and officially starts down Main Street at 10 am, followed by the kids’ carnival at Main Street Park.
There are a LOT of ongoing events throughout the day, including:
8am –5 pm: Chicken Bingo (buy tickets before Hay Days by calling 719-468-0081) in Main Street Park (I had never heard of chicken bingo but it sounds like a hoot – you buy a square and if the chicken “poos” in your square first, you win!)
8am-midnight: Treasure Island – KIDS ONLY – the playground area has been transformed into Treasure Island and a pirate ship, with lots of treasures buried in the sand (buckets/shovels provided), as well as eye patches and hats for the kiddos and a pirate bouncy house!
7am-midnight: Western Photo Booth in the park
11am-7pm: Mirely’s bucking mechanical bull in the park (free)
11am-5:30pm: Bounce house/water slide/splash pads in the park
11:30-5:30: Petting Zoo and greased pig contest at the Fire Department, as well as water gun fights, a dunk tank and the chance to explore first responder equipment. Prudy told me the firemen have the “go-ahead” to cool off any overheated teens with the fire hoses!
1 pm: Methodist Church ice cream social
1:30 pm: Lucky Duck Spin – Main Street Park ($10 tickets available at Wiley InBank or before event with prizes of $1000, $250 and $100 for top 3 winners)
2:00 pm: Ping Pong Ball Drop – under 4 years at booth in park; 5-18 year olds along Main Street
2:30 pm: Pitch tournament at InBank basement
5:00 pm: Cornhole tournament at Wiley softball field $30 per team (call 719-688-9957 to enter)
6-8pm: 1984 Wiley Class Reunion at Community Center
From 8pm to midnight, the band “Judi” will be playing in the park. There will be a few food vendors nearby.
Let’s all hope for good weather, as this looks to be a really fun event for everyone! Check out the Wiley Hay Days Facebook page for lots more info and pictures.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Wiley • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Recreation
About the Author: