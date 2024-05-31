Lamar prepares for new Arby’s with groundbreaking June 1, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 31, 2024 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar is proud to announce that LV Petroleum LLC and LV Food Service Concepts have scheduled their ceremonial groundbreaking event for the Lamar Arby’s restaurant on Saturday, June 1 at 9:45 am, with shovels scheduled to turn dirt at 10:00 am. LV Petroleum Vice President of Operations Quyntyn Johnson and Jeff Stelle, District Manager for LV Food Service Concepts, will lead the event.
While the project’s silent phases of final designs, permitting, and securing a contractor have taken a few months longer than expected, construction is set to begin on Monday, June 3rd . LV intends to complete construction in October with an official opening thereafter.
This next step presents another opportunity for the City to reinforce that it is “open for business” withexisting businesses and seeking to expand to Southeast Colorado in all industries. “We couldn’t be more excited to hit another milestone in this partnership with LV,” commented Mayor Kirk Crespin. “Jeanette Davis, LV Petroleum’s Vice President of Food and Franchise Brands, and I have been in communication nearly every week to find ways to expedite the process.”
With the earliest conversations between Arby’s franchisees and Mayor Crespin occurring in November 2019, the groundbreaking represents the next step in the journey to bring the new investment to Lamar. Its highly recognizable brand and additional jobs will further position Lamar as a dining and hospitality hub in the region. It will feature the brand’s signature menu items and a state-of-the-art dining experience.
LV Petroleum LLC is the owner of the TA Express in Lamar. It purchased the former Pilot Truck Stop in October 2022 and has quickly become a part of the community, supporting law enforcement with a recent donation of body armor to the Prowers County Sheriff’s Department and becoming a voting member of Prowers Economic Prosperity.
Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. is the franchisor of the Arby’s Brand and is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3500 restaurants in nine countries.
# # #
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Employment • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: