Eva Grace Phillips – September 18, 1928 – May 5 2024
A Funeral Service for Holly, Colorado resident, Eva Grace Phillips will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2024 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Eva Grace will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the funeral home.
Eva Grace (Anderson) Phillips passed away on May 5, 2024 in Garden City, Kansas at the age of 95. She was born on September 18, 1928 in Holly, Colorado to Charles and Pearl (Rider) Anderson. Eva Grace attended and graduated from Holly Schools in 1946, and continued her education by attending college in Colorado Springs. Upon returning home from college, she met her future husband, Joe C. Phillips while he was working at her family’s dairy farm, that later grew into a large working farm and ranch. Eva and Joe were united in marriage and to this union, they were blessed with two daughters, Georgia and Sally. Eva Grace and Joe, along with Eva’s brother, George and their mother, Pearl continued to farm and ranch, primarily raising Hereford cattle, which remained an important part of Eva’s life up until her passing.
Eva Grace’s life was defined by her unwavering dedication to her family. Her love for them knew no bounds. In addition to being an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother, she was a pillar to her community. Eva Grace was known for her unyielding work ethic, determination, and resilience. She was humble and compassionate. Eva Grace was a woman of strong faith which sustained her throughout her life. She faithfully attended the Emanuel Holiness Church in Hartman until its closure and then Holly Nazarene Church until her failing health forced her to move to Garden City, Kansas.
Eva Grace is survived by her daughters, Georgia Crone of Lakin, Kansas and Sally (Richard) Perez of Kendall, Kansas; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Fred Phillips Jr. of Fountain, Colorado; many other relatives and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Phillips; and siblings, Frances Cline and George Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
