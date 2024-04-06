March Weather Review 2024
March of 2024 continued the previous months progressive weather pattern across the region, with periods of mild and dry weather along with occasional colder and unsettled weather with passing weather systems. One passing system through the middle of the month brought widespread rain and snow to much of south central and southeast Colorado, with both Colorado Springs and Pueblo setting daily precipitation records. In fact, the 1.53 inches of precipitation recorded in Pueblo on March 14th also set a new maximum daily precipitation for the month of March, surpassing the 1.26 inches recorded on March 18th of 1998. Despite the good precipitation, a few passing systems throughout March also brought windy conditions and critical fire weather conditions to portions of south central and southeast Colorado. For the month of March as a whole, at or above normal temperatures and at and above normal precipitation were experienced over and near the higher terrain, with above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation being realized across the far southeast Plains.
The following graphics depict monthly temperature and precipitation departures from normal across the state for the past month of March.
The preliminary average temperature in Colorado Springs for the past month of March was 40.2 degrees. This is 0.9 degrees above normal and makes March of 2024 the 25th warmest on record in Colorado Springs. This remains well behind the warmest March of 2012 when the average monthly temperature was 48.0 degrees. The average March maximum temperature in Colorado Springs was 54.9 degrees, which is normal. The average March minimum temperature in Colorado Springs was 29.0 degrees, which is 1.7 degrees above normal. Colorado Springs recorded 1.50 inches of precipitation through the month of February. This is 0.71 inches above normal and makes March of 2024 tied with March of 1909 as the 15th wettest March on record, through well behind the 3.03 inches of precipitation recorded in March of 1906. Colorado Springs tallied 13.3 inches of snowfall through the month of March. This is 7.6 inches above normal and makes March of 2024 tied with 1912 as the 22nd snowiest March on record, well behind the 30.2 inches of snow recorded in March of 1909. Colorado Springs set a daily maximum precipitation and snowfall record on March 14th, when 10.5 inches precipitation and 10.2 inches of snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport.
The preliminary average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of March was 44.4 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. The average March maximum temperature in Pueblo was 60.3 degrees, which is 0.3 degrees below normal. The average March minimum temperature in Pueblo was 28.5 degrees, which is 1.4 degrees above normal. Pueblo recorded 1.89 inches of precipitation through the month of March. This is 1.07 inches above normal and makes march of 2024 the 6th wettest March on record, well behind the wettest March of 1905 when 3.06 inches of precipitation was recorded in Pueblo. Pueblo tallied 3.2 inches of snow through the month of March, which is 1.3 inches below normal. Pueblo set a daily maximum precipitation record on March 14th, when 1.53 inches of precipitation was recorded. This not only crushed the previous record precipitation for March 14th, of 0.48 inches in 1938, but also set a new maximum daily precipitation for the month of March, surpassing the 1.26 inches recorded on March 18th of 1998.
APRIL OUTLOOKS:
In Colorado Springs, the average high and low temperature of 59 degrees and 31 degrees on April 1st, warm to 65 degrees and 38 degrees by the end of the month. The average temperature for the month of April in Colorado Springs is 47.5 degrees. Colorado Springs averages 1.45 inches of precipitation and 5.5 inches of snow through the month of April.
In Pueblo, the average high temperature and low temperature of 65 degrees and 31 degrees on April 1st, warm to 71 degrees and 40 degrees by the end of the month. The average temperature for the month of April in Pueblo is 51.3 degrees. Pueblo averages 1.57 inches of precipitation and 3.4 inches of snow through the month of April.
