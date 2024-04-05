2024 Wheat Field Days Announced by CSU Crop Testing Program
2024 Wheat Field Days – Colorado State University’s Crops Testing Program is hosting the 2024 Wheat Field Days on June 6th-7th and 10th-11th. They are made possible by our farmer-cooperators, seed company and industry partners, and our colleagues from the CSU Dept. of Soil and Crop Sciences, CSU Dept. of Agricultural Biology, the Agricultural Experiment Station, CSU Extension, Colorado Wheat, and the USDA-ARS. The Field Days include a walk-through of the official CSU Wheat Variety Trial with wheat breeder Dr. Esten Mason. CSU faculty and experts will also share the latest information and research on wheat entomology and pathology, Colorado seed programs, soil fertility, and forage uses. Industry representatives will provide wheat market updates and seed company representatives will share information about their varieties.
The field days will be held on Thursday, June 6th at Walsh, Lamar, and Brandon; Friday, June 7th at Burlington, Genoa, and Severance; Tuesday, June 10th at Akron and Yuma; and Wednesday, June 11th at Julesburg, Orchard, and Roggen.
Detailed Schedule and Directions
- Walsh on June 6 at 8:30 a.m CSU Plainsman Research Center, donuts and coffee provided. Directions: From west side of Walsh, north 4 mi on Rd 43, west 1.5 mi on Rd HH. Research station on south side of Rd HH. GPS: 37.4346, -102.3193
- Lamar on June 6 at 12:00 p.m. Stulp Farms, lunch provided in the field. Directions: From Hwy 385/287 in Lamar, go 5 mi south on Hwy 385 to CR CC, turn east and go 3 miles to CR 11, turn south and go 3/4 mile to plots. GPS: 38.0034, -102.55723
- Brandon on June 6 at 4:30 p.m. Scherler Farms, dinner in the field provided by Cargill of Cheyenne Wells. Directions: From Hwy 96 west of Brandon, north 7 miles on CR 58 (curves west 1 mile, then back north), east side of road. GPS: 38.53121, -102.47198
- Burlington on June 7 at 8:00 a.m. Hinkhouse/Yahn site, breakfast in the field provided by Stratton Equity Co-op. Directions: From I-70 exit 437, go north on Lincoln street for 1/2 mile to Hwy 24/Rose Ave, then west on Hwy 24 for 1 mile. Turn north on CR 47, field on east side of road across from Central Plains Equipment. GPS: 39.30252, -102.29688
- Genoa on June 7 at 11:30 a.m. Homestead Farms, lunch in field provided by Pachner Agri Enterprises. Directions: From I-70 exit 371, go north on Hwy 109/CR 31 for 5.6 miles. Field on west side. GPS: 39.35565, -103.49227
- Severance Irrigated on June 7 at 4:00 p.m. Jeff Marsh, refreshments provided. Directions: From I-25/Hwy 14 intersection, take Hwy 14 east 8 miles and turn south on CR 23, go west 2 mi to CR 3, south 1/2 mile to farm yard on west side, take first turn-in and follow trail along Drake Lake west about 1/2 mile to white shed. GPS: 40.57762, -104.85563
- Akron on June 11 at 8:30 a.m. USDA-ARS Central Plains Research Center, lunch provided. Part of larger summer field day for station, multiple crop tours and talks. Directions: Meet at USDA shed north of hwy. From Akron, east on Hwy 34 for 4 mi to CR GG. Turn north on CR GG, and take first turn to west towards shop. GPS: 40.1533, -103.1372.
- Yuma on June 11 at 3:00 p.m. Andrews Brothers Farms, snacks provided. Directions: From Yuma, take Hwy 34 east approx 3 miles to CR J. Go north 5 miles. Trial on east side. Do not park in fields. GPS: 40.19047, -102.66101
- Julesburg on June 12 at 8:30 a.m Carlson Farms LLC, breakfast provided by Carlson Grain Company. Directions: From I-76 exit 172 (Ovid), south on CR 29 for 6 mi to CR14. East on CR 14 for 2.4 mi (from Hwy 385 go west 5.7 mi on CR 14) to farmyard and shop on south side. Plot tour after meal. GPS: 40.83526, -102.336
- Orchard on June 12 at 12:30 p.m. Wickstrom Farms, lunch provided in the shop prior to field day tour. Directions: From Hwy 14 go south on CR 105/MCR 4 for 10.9 miles. Turn NE into driveway for 1/2 mile, go to the shop. GPS: 40.48712, -104.06166
