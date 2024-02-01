Colorado Cattlemen’s Assoc. Remembers Terry Fankhauser

Barbara Crimond | Feb 01, 2024 | Comments 0
CCA Member Communications
We are saddened to share that Terry Fankhauser, former Executive Vice President of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association from 2001 to 2022, passed away on January 29th. Terry will be greatly missed and we are thankful for the many memories the Association shared with him.
Terry Fankhauser has left behind many friends and colleagues as well as a lasting legacy through the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. His impact on CCA’s members over the years have not gone unnoticed and will be remembered by those he mentored, advised, and led throughout his many years serving CCA and the beef industry.
Robert Farnam, current CCA president and long-time friend of Terry Fankhauser affirms, “We have lost a truly great man today; a loving husband, dad, and friend. He loved this association, its members, and the beef industry in our great state. He was instrumental in so many ways to so many of us. He was a visionary leader, our state and industry have been blessed with him leading the way for so many years. He will be missed dearly but his mark he has left will always be carried with us.”
Details on Terry Fankhauser’s service and full obituary will be available as soon as possible.
