Ty Harmon Announces Bid for County Commissioner in District 1
Barbara Crimond | Jan 25, 2024 | Comments 0
I am excited to announce I am running for Prowers County Commissioner District 1.
I was born & raised in Prowers County. Growing up in Holly and being a Granada resident for almost 30 years now, I know and understand the values we have in our county. I am married with 4 adult children and 1 grandchild that all call Prowers County home.
Most of my career has involved radio, working at KLMR and KVAY in Lamar for over 35 years. Serving as Agriculture Director, I am very current with agriculture issues. Radio has given me the opportunity to have connections with state leaders and agriculture groups throughout the state of Colorado.
Volunteer work has been a big part of my life. I had the pleasure of serving on the Granada Board of Education for 8 years, 2 years as Vice President and 4 years as President. This gave me valuable experience with a large budget and leading many employees. I also served on the Granada Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services for over 10 years. I served as fire chief for several years. I feel I have the leadership skills to steer Prowers County in the right direction. This is where I learned how important it is to serve in our communities. I now serve on the Prowers County Fair Board, as well as the Tri State 911 Tribute Board.
Announcing parades and festivals has been a large part of my life, and I enjoy helping with events wherever I can. I am also an entrepreneur in Prowers County. I started my first business, Harmon Lawn care, providing a service in Prowers County that gave me a passion for helping the community. Due to my love for music, I started a second business as a mobile DJ. After owning two small side businesses of my own, I understand the struggles that many of our small businesses here in Prowers County face.
County business has intrigued me for many years, and I feel now is the time to step up and make a difference for Prowers County. I am very conservative, but I also understand how important transparency is when it comes to improving our county.
My goal is to keep Prowers County values and morals in place, and keep our quality of life the way we enjoy it. Many of us never thought our nation or state would ever become what it has, but it’s up to us to stay moving in a positive direction. Let’s keep Prowers County the way it should be!
Thank You,
Ty Harmon
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: