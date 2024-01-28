Colorado Cattlemen’s Association 2024 Mid-Winter Conference

Image

For Immediate Release

Contact: Tatum Swink
303-431-6422 | tatum@coloradocattle.org

January 22, 2024

www.coloradocattle.org

CCA members and stakeholders convened for another highly successful and 

policy-oriented Mid-Winter Conference.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) wrapped up its 2024 Mid-Winter Conference earlier this week at the Denver Marriott West in Golden, CO.

This year’s event leveraged CCA’s active membership as participants and collaborators convened to address the challenges and prospects facing the industry.  The event was characterized by active participation from members, in-depth policy discussions, recognition of outstanding achievements, and the opportunity to reconnect with new and familiar friends from various parts of the state. Attendees also had the opportunity to network with Colorado’s legislators at CCA’s Legislative Reception and 1867 Banquet.

The event started on Monday with meetings amongst leadership and members, including board meetings and meetings for the Ranching Legacy Leadership program. The Colorado CattleWomen held their membership and board meetings as well. This year, CCA devised a new model for CCA’s ten steering committees to decrease overlap and increase engagement for interested participants. The first round of committee meetings kicked off on Monday afternoon. The day concluded with a social hour at the President’s Reception, where members had the opportunity to network with industry stakeholders. On Tuesday, members gathered for a productive day by continuing with CCA’s additional steering committee meetings. Not only do these meetings provide critical updates, but also establish the organization’s policies and stance on a wide range of legislative and regulatory topics that impact Colorado’s beef industry.

Following the committee meetings, CCA held its Awards Lunch, where the association recognized some of Colorado’s finest and brightest from our industry, honoring their service and dedication.  After lunch, CCA hosted its mid-year business session. Due to weather, members were unable to travel to the state Capitol to engage with legislators. However, CCA instead hosted a legislative panel onsite that gave producers a unique opportunity to have a pointed dialog with Colorado legislators.

That evening, CCA held its Legislative Reception and 1867 Banquet, where members and legislators had the opportunity to continue discussing ag-related issues while building a more personal relationship through discussing issues of mutual importance. “CCA is a grassroots, member-driven organization representing the interests of cattle ranching families throughout the state. While our primary focus relates to the beef industry, CCA is also interested in all issues dealing with private property rights, natural resources, and economic viability. We appreciate that the evening activities generated many beneficial conversations between CCA members and legislators,” said Robert Farnam, CCA President.

The evening ended with additional award presentations, including Colorado CattleWomen naming their prestigious award winners. This successful event would not have been possible without the involvement of members, industry stakeholders, and sponsors. CCA appreciates everyone who came to the Mid-Winter Conference to participate in the grassroots policy process, which is critical to ensuring agriculture’s success in Colorado for years to come.

We look forward to gathering again this summer at our 2024 Annual Convention in Colorado Springs from June 24-26th!

Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year
The 2023 Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year is presented to Eagle Rock Ranch in Jefferson, CO. For over 150 years, Eagle Rock Ranch has been an operational cow-calf and haying operation. The Gottenborg family has been actively involved in the ag industry while emphasizing high-altitude genetics and carcass traits for their black Angus cattle. The Gottenborgs also connects with consumers and customers through brick-and-mortar stores, online sales, and restaurant partnerships. The family’s motto is “quality in everything we do.”

Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year
The 2023 CCA Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year is presented to Trosper Angus near Eads, CO. The Trosper family is known for their functional, productive, and quality Angus cattle and offers phenotypically sound bulls with low birth weight EPDS.  This year will be the family’s 40th anniversary of their bull sale. The Trospers support their community through the 4-H and FFA programs and are involved in cattlemen’s associations at the local and state levels.

Brand Inspector of the Year
The 2023 Brand Inspector of the Year is presented to Nicole Taylor. Nicole was praised for her quick, professional, and detail-oriented qualities as a brand inspector. Nicole took on additional work following the unexpected death of her area supervisor and has gone above and beyond without seeking credit or acknowledgment.

Law Officer of the Year
The 2023 Law Officer of the Year is presented to Sheriff Aaron Shiplett and Undersheriff Chris Griffin. Both officers have had significant involvement in Baca County, including the ongoing investigation of a cattle rustler. They have collaborated with the state brand inspector, among many other roles and authorities. Both officers are dependable for not only the ag industry but also members of the community who recognize their abilities to provide safety and support.

CattleWoman of the Year
The 2023 CattleWomen of the Year is presented to Marsha Daughenbaugh. Marsha has been a prominent leader in her community, and her dedication and enthusiasm for CCW are unmatched.  CCW appreciates her dedication to the business and continual advocacy for Colorado’s hardworking ranchers.

 CattleWomen Rookie of the Year
The Colorado CattleWomen Rookie of the Year award is presented to Barb Howe. Barb devotes her time to promoting the beef industry in the Denver metropolitan area. Barb also works part-time for Colorado Proud and engages in various activities where she has the greatest impact.

Top Individual Membership Recruiter 
Membership is critically important to CCA. We thank everyone who is a CCA member and those who help recruit on our behalf.  Pat Karney is the winner of the 2023 Individual Membership Recruiter Contest and the wonderful S01 Priefert Rancher chute. Congratulations Pat!

Affiliate Rate-of-Growth 
CCA’s Rate-of-Growth winner is given to the affiliate with the highest rate-of-growth averaged based on the size of the affiliate, retention of members, and new members recruited. The Affiliate with the highest rate-of-growth for 2023 is Routt County Cattlemen’s Association.

**Photos available of award winners upon request**

###

About the Author: