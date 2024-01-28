Colorado Cattlemen’s Association 2024 Mid-Winter Conference
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) wrapped up its 2024 Mid-Winter Conference earlier this week at the Denver Marriott West in Golden, CO.
This year’s event leveraged CCA’s active membership as participants and collaborators convened to address the challenges and prospects facing the industry. The event was characterized by active participation from members, in-depth policy discussions, recognition of outstanding achievements, and the opportunity to reconnect with new and familiar friends from various parts of the state. Attendees also had the opportunity to network with Colorado’s legislators at CCA’s Legislative Reception and 1867 Banquet.
The event started on Monday with meetings amongst leadership and members, including board meetings and meetings for the Ranching Legacy Leadership program. The Colorado CattleWomen held their membership and board meetings as well. This year, CCA devised a new model for CCA’s ten steering committees to decrease overlap and increase engagement for interested participants. The first round of committee meetings kicked off on Monday afternoon. The day concluded with a social hour at the President’s Reception, where members had the opportunity to network with industry stakeholders. On Tuesday, members gathered for a productive day by continuing with CCA’s additional steering committee meetings. Not only do these meetings provide critical updates, but also establish the organization’s policies and stance on a wide range of legislative and regulatory topics that impact Colorado’s beef industry.
Following the committee meetings, CCA held its Awards Lunch, where the association recognized some of Colorado’s finest and brightest from our industry, honoring their service and dedication. After lunch, CCA hosted its mid-year business session. Due to weather, members were unable to travel to the state Capitol to engage with legislators. However, CCA instead hosted a legislative panel onsite that gave producers a unique opportunity to have a pointed dialog with Colorado legislators.
That evening, CCA held its Legislative Reception and 1867 Banquet, where members and legislators had the opportunity to continue discussing ag-related issues while building a more personal relationship through discussing issues of mutual importance. “CCA is a grassroots, member-driven organization representing the interests of cattle ranching families throughout the state. While our primary focus relates to the beef industry, CCA is also interested in all issues dealing with private property rights, natural resources, and economic viability. We appreciate that the evening activities generated many beneficial conversations between CCA members and legislators,” said Robert Farnam, CCA President.
The evening ended with additional award presentations, including Colorado CattleWomen naming their prestigious award winners. This successful event would not have been possible without the involvement of members, industry stakeholders, and sponsors. CCA appreciates everyone who came to the Mid-Winter Conference to participate in the grassroots policy process, which is critical to ensuring agriculture’s success in Colorado for years to come.
We look forward to gathering again this summer at our 2024 Annual Convention in Colorado Springs from June 24-26th!
Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year
Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year
Brand Inspector of the Year
Law Officer of the Year
CattleWoman of the Year
CattleWomen Rookie of the Year
Top Individual Membership Recruiter
Affiliate Rate-of-Growth
