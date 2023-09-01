Marilyn Melvina (Barrington) Bishop – May 29, 1935 – August 31, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 01, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar Resident Marilyn (Barrington) Bishop will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Kristina Walker of the Lamar United Methodist church officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount
Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Visitation for Marilyn will be held from 1:00pm-4:00 pm on Wednesday September 6, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Marilyn was born on May 29, 1935 in Logan, Iowa to William Cecil and Queen (Boone) Songer and passed away on August 31, 2023 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 88.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband William Bishop, parents, great grandchild Marcy Rivera, siblings Everett Songer, Lyle Songer, Harold Songer, Shirley McMahan, and Leroy Songer. Marilyn is survived by her children Mary (Jim) Atencio of Lamar, CO, Cheryl Tague of Lamar, CO, and Nancy (Richard) Kirby of Greeley, CO, eight grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Vera Mur of Ankeny, IA, and her first husband Lynn Mark of Pueblo, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be to the Marilyn Bishop Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Obituary
