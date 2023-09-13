Beers and Brats for Boobies, Set for October 7th
Russ Baldwin | Sep 13, 2023 | Comments 0
The 12th annual Beers and Brats for Boobies 5K race will be held Saturday, October 7th, beginning with registration at 9am and the traditional fund-raising race takes off at 11am from the starting point on East Beech Street, adjacent to the Lamar Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is holding its annual Oktoberfest at that time.
The annual Breast Cancer Awareness event is held in loving memory of Jillian Sweet Tinnes. To date, over $180,000 has been raised for the local Lamar Area Hospice and Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative (SECCI). The proceeds have been dedicated to help bring awareness and financial support to southeast Colorado residents.
There are three levels of sponsorships:
Action Level for $500; Hope Level for $250 and Pink Level for $100. Registration fees are $35 for 18 or older and $20 for under 18 and includes a commemorative tee shirt. You can register online at: www.beersandbratsforboobies.com. Anyone runner/walker can opt for the root beer challenge, but you must be 21 or older in order to quaff a beer and ID is required.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured • Health
About the Author: