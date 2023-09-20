Antelope Stampede Receives Lodging Tax Funds
Russ Baldwin | Sep 20, 2023 | Comments 0
The 2023 Antelope Stampede will run from October 13 to the 15th in Lamar, thanks in part to the $13,000 in funding, approved by the Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel recently. The funds will be used for marketing. Stampede organizer, Mitch Waltisperger, told the panel from 50 to 60 rooms will be rented for the annual event which is held at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Contestants from Wyoming and Colorado will take part in the competition over the three days.
The Canyons and Plains Regional Heritage Task Force requested $1,000 in marketing funds through the 2023 year, which was approved by panel members. The non-profit group helps promote general points of interest throughout southeastern Colorado for in and out-of-state tourists.
In earlier action, the panel discussed and approved $20,000 for a matching grant of $40,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office. The funding will be proposed for promotional materials to bring awareness of the birding opportunities in southeast Colorado as dozens of different species can be spotted in Prowers and surrounding counties through the year as well as the migratory season.
