Colorado Crop Progress & Condition, Week Ending July 2, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Scattered precipitation provided beneficial moisture to northeastern and southeastern counties, while the western half of the State remained primarily dry, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data, several northeastern counties received over two inches of moisture, with portions of Phillips and Yuma Counties accumulating more than three inches of rain. The U.S. Drought
Monitor published on June 29 showed continued improvement, with drought conditions in Phillips, Sedgwick, and Yuma Counties dissipating after continued above average precipitation. Roughly 2 percent of the State was reported abnormally dry, down from 3 percent last week, and down from 13 percent a year ago. For the first time since July 2019, over 98 percent of the State is drought free.
According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, cooler than average temperatures were widespread last week across the State, with the southcentral portion of the State being the only region that experienced above average temperatures. Reporters in Yuma and Washington Counties commented that severe hail accompanied recent rainstorms in some areas. Reports from the San Luis Valley noted pastures remained in good condition, greatly benefiting from recent moisture. Drought conditions in Baca County continued to improve with seventy-five percent of the County considered abnormally dry.
First cutting alfalfa continued to significantly trail the 5-year average pace and second cutting started off similarly. Dry edible
bean planting is virtually complete, with 97 percent of the crop planted. Planting of the sorghum crop in the eastern portion of the State continued to trail the previous year and average, with 92 percent of the crop planted, compared with the previous year of 94 percent and 5-year average of 96 percent planted. In the San Luis Valley, potato emergence, at 76 percent complete made substantial progress last week, but continued behind the 5-year average pace of 97 percent. Planting of the proso millet crop trailed the previous year and 5-year average pace, with 73 percent of the acreage planted, behind of the 5-year average of 94 percent.
Statewide, 56 percent of the winter wheat crop was reported in good to excellent condition, compared with 61 percent last week, 17 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 46 percent. Condition ratings in East Central Colorado, where the largest portion of the winter wheat crop is produced, were mostly fair to good. Stored feed supplies were rated 6 percent very short, 25 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 45 percent average, and 54 percent light. Sheep death loss was 75 percent average and 25 percent light.
