Betty J. Hoesli – July 5, 1940 – July 12, 2023

A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident, Betty J. Hoesli will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson and Bon May co-officiating.
Betty was born on July 5, 1940 at Holly, Colorado to James P. and Opal M. (McLaughlin) Miller and passed away at her home in Lamar on July 12, 2023 at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by her husband James H. “Jim” Hoesli, her parents, brother LaVern Miller her sister Joan Minnis.
Betty is survived by her children; Brenda (Dallas) May of Lamar, Brent (Lora) Pierce of Las Animas, Trent Hoesli of Lamar, Travis (Trudy) Hoesli of NC, Tani (Jeff) Whitaker of Greenwich, KS and chosen daughter; Joan (Argie) Thrall. She is also survived by her grandchildren; OJ (Louise) Pierce, Brady (Molly) Pierce, Holly (Wesley) Werth, Riley (Rene) May and Haley (Ash) Rhodes, Nick (Anna) Whitaker, Cassie, and Gracie Whitaker, Gracean and Lauren Hoesli, Tyler (Megan) Thrall and Tyson (Kayla) Thrall, Allen (Sara) Stoeberl, Thomas Twyman, nineteen great-grandchildren; Keith Pierce, Bella Pierce, Anthony Dominguez, Billy Housom, Mitchell Twyman, Laikynn and Linley Werth, Ace and Max May, River and Easton Rhodes, Delta Whitaker, Zachariah and Eliana Stoeberl, Brecken, Blake and Bowynn Thrall and Titus and James Thrall as well as numerous others that call her Grandma Betty.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Lamar Christian Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
