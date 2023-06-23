Southern Colorado Economic Development District Designated as Broadband-Ready Certified Community
Russ Baldwin | Jun 23, 2023 | Comments 0
Pueblo, Colorado, June 23, 2023 – The Colorado Broadband Office has designated the Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) as a Broadband Ready Certified Community.
The designation recognizes that SCEDD is dedicated to providing access to high-speed broadband throughout its region. This was accomplished through planning, coordination, partnerships, and management at the local, regional, and state levels. SCEDD engaged in a year-long planning process with community and regional stakeholders to identify gaps in broadband infrastructure that are a barrier to accessible and affordable internet. SCEDD Executive Director Leslie Mastroianni states, “access to broadband can elevate a region’s access to national and global markets, provide access to quality health care through telemedicine, and expand educational opportunities. SCEDD is committed to ensuring each county and community in our region has access to this key economic driver”.
The Southern Colorado Economic Development District is a nonprofit organization funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and member counties. The organization supports the economic development efforts of thirteen counties in southern Colorado, including Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo, and Prowers.
