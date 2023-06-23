LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – MAY 2023 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Russ Baldwin | Jun 23, 2023 | Comments 0
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.59 billion pounds in May, up 2 percent from the 4.49 billion pounds produced in May 2022.
Beef production, at 2.31 billion pounds, was 1 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.84 million head, up 1 percent from May 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 1,349 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 7 percent below May a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 24,200 head, down 12 percent from May 2022. The average live weight was up 13 pounds from last year, at 292 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.27 billion pounds, up 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.6 million head, up 5 percent from May 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 289 pounds. Lamb and mutton production, at 11.4 million pounds, was up 6 percent from May 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 186,500 head, 13 percent above last year. The average live weight was 121 pounds, down 9 pounds from May a year ago.
January to May 2023 commercial red meat production was 22.7 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef
production was down 4 percent from last year, veal was down 12 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 1 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: