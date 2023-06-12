Joseph “Jack” Hawkins – January 30, 1926 – June 8, 2023
Funeral services for Joseph “Jack” Hawkins will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023 at First Church of Nazarene in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Carlton McKay officiating. Interment will follow in the Hawkins Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Horber Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Joseph Franklin “Jack” Hawkins, Jr. was born on January 30, 1926 in Miami, Oklahoma to Joseph and Frances (Jennings) Hawkins. He passed away on June 8, 2023 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 97.
Jack was united in marriage to Joanne Harvey on August 27, 1947 in Trinidad, Colorado. He worked as a farmer and rancher while also working as a CNA at Fort Lyon VA Medical Center for 37 years. Jack continued working his own land until his health declined. He enjoyed raising fighting roosters, hunting, fishing, traveling to Arizona, gardening, gambling, and “stirring the pot”. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from April 15, 1943 to March 5, 1946, receiving numerous awards. Those awards include Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal, earning 5 stars; American Area award; Philippines Liberation, earning 2 stars; and Victory Medal, World War II.
Jack is survived by his children, Billy Jack (Donnita) Hawkins, Joe Bob (Cecilia) Hawkins, Vickie (Bobby) Denton, Luanne (Johnny) Nettik, Monte Hawkins, Dawn Tucker, Patty Hawkins, and Cash Hawkins; 32 grandchildren; 64 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Joanne Hawkins; brother, Lindy (Betty) Hawkins; three grandchildren, Billy Hawkins Jr., Jessica Hawkins, and James Hawkins; and son-in-law, Doyle Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
