James Casebolt – December 4, 1964 – June 13, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jun 19, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, James Casebolt will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
James was born on December 4, 1964 at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida to John Franklin and Gail Ellen (Funk) Casebolt and passed away on June 13, 2023 at the Cheyenne County Hospital in St. Francis, Kansas at the age of 58.
He is preceded in death by his father, John F. Casebolt, infant sister Georgia Casebolt and uncle Mic Casebolt.
James is survived by his wife of 35 years, Geri Casebolt of the family home in Lamar, daughters Sydney Casebolt of Tulsa, OK and Shelby Casebolt of the family home in Lamar, mother Gail Casebolt of Lamar, CO, sister Janet (Ray) Pearcey of Grand Junction, CO, niece Desirae (Tim) Torres of Farmington, NM, nephews Keith (Melisa) Pearcey of Craig, CO and Charles Lynch of Lamar, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Casebolt Memorial Fund to further his daughters’ education in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: