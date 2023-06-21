Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending June 18, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Another week of rainstorms across the eastern portion of the State continued to improve soil moisture and crop conditions, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data, most of the eastern portion of the State received over an inch of moisture, with portions of Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties accumulating more than five inches of rain.
The U.S. Drought Monitor published on June 15 showed continued week-to-week improvement across the State. Roughly 7 percent of the State was reported in some drought category, down from 17 percent last week, and down from 99 percent a year ago. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, cooler than average temperatures were widespread last week across the State, with areas of Las Animas County experiencing temperatures more than ten degrees below average.
Reports from the San Luis Valley noted pasture conditions were improving due to the recent moisture. Most livestock were on pasture, the barley crop was mostly emerged, potatoes were coming up well, and the first cutting of alfalfa began in the district. Reporter comments from Grand, Routt, and Summit Counties indicated the continued rainfall in the area created great range conditions. Calving was completed and those that survived were said to be thriving.
Comments from Baca County noted damage to the winter wheat crop due to a severe thunderstorm. Drought conditions in Baca County continued to improve and no portion of the county was in extreme drought. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, roughly 17 percent of the county was drought affected, compared to 24 percent the previous week. As of June 18, snowpack in Colorado was 823 percent measured as a percent of median snowfall according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA. Southwest and San Luis Valley snowpack were 518 and 262 percent of the median, respectively.
Corn emergence across the State continued to trail behind the previous year and 5-year averages of 95 percent, with 84 percent of the crop emerged. Dry edible bean planting advanced last week, with 79 percent of the crop planted, slightly ahead of the 5-year average of 67 percent. Planting of the sorghum crop in the eastern portion of the State fell behind the previous year and average, with 58 percent of the crop planted, compared with the previous year of 71 percent and 5-year average of 78 percent planted.
In the San Luis Valley, potato emergence, at 40 percent complete, fell significantly behind the 5-year average of 82 percent. Planting of the sunflower crop continued to advance quickly, with 73 percent of the acreage planted, slightly ahead of the 5-year average of 70 percent. Statewide, 47 percent of the winter wheat crop was reported in good to excellent condition, compared with 54 percent last week, 14 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 45 percent. Condition ratings in East Central Colorado, where the largest portion of the winter wheat crop is produced, were mostly fair to good.
Stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 27 percent short, 55 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 5 percent heavy, 53 percent average, and 42 percent light. Sheep death loss was 60 percent average and 40 percent light.
