Prowers County Redistricting & Voting Precinct Procedures
Russ Baldwin | May 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners has set public meetings to allow residents to view and comment on the proposed commissioner redistricting and voter precinct redistricting maps. The three county commissioner district boundaries are being redrawn to equalize the reflected population changes in the counties following the latest census. District One is represented by Commissioner Tom Grasmick, District Two by Ron Cook and District Three by Wendy Buxton-Andrade.
Any changes should reflect no more than five percent deviation between the most populous and least populous district within the county. The Covid-19 Pandemic caused delays in the schedule of events and a statutory deadline was extended to have the project completed no later than September 30, 2023.
Three public hearings have been scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023 and will take place from Noon to 2pm at the Granada Community Center, from 3pm to 5pm at the Wiley Community Center and from 6pm to 8pm at the Prowers County Annex Mezzanine. Public comments will be heard and taken and those comments will be published for review. Attendance via computer is accessed at meet.google.com/xws-wkrp-gkx.
The county commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 5th at 1pm in their boardroom at 301 South Main Street concerning the adoption of the redistricting map and voting precincts. The board of commissioners may vote only after 72 hours after the hearing considering the adoption of the plans. That meeting has been scheduled for Friday, June 9th at 1pm. The public is welcomed to make their appearance to state their position, pro or con regarding the proposed changes.
