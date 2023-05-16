Prowers County Coroner Investigating Fentanyl Deaths in Lamar
Russ Baldwin | May 16, 2023
Prowers County Coroner’s Office
Media Release
The Prowers County Coroner’s Office is investigating a second suspected Fentanyl Overdose in the city of Lamar. The first, which occurred on May 4, 2023, involved a juvenile male who was found deceased in his residence. The second occurred on May 16, 2023 which involved an adult male who was found deceased at his residence and an adult female also at the residence. The female was given life saving measures and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the female is unknown. Both cases were sent for an Autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.
Next of kin in both cases have been notified.
Thomas Dunagan- Coroner
