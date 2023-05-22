National Weather Service Drought Information Statement for May 19, 2023
Improvements in Drought Conditions across Southeast Colorado
SYNOPSIS:
Abundant precipitation from late April through mid May has brought improvements in drought conditions across south central and southeast Colorado. The greatest improvement in drought conditions are depicted across the southeast mountains into the I-25 Corridor and southeast plains, with this area seeing 150 to 250 percent of normal precipitation over the past 30 days (April 19th to May 18th, 2023).
With this in mind, the latest US Drought Monitor, issued Thursday, May 18th 2023, has Exceptional Drought (D4) conditions confined to extreme southern Baca county.
Extreme Drought (D3) conditions are indicated across extreme southeastern Las Animas county and southern Baca county, as well as extreme northeastern Prowers county into extreme southeastern Kiowa county.
Severe Drought (D2) conditions are depicted across southeastern Las Animas county, west central into northeastern Baca county, and eastern Prowers county into extreme eastern Kiowa county.
FIRE DANGER:
Abundant moisture and warmer temperatures has allowed for green up across southeast Colorado. The abundant moisture and continued high mountain snowpack has also led to decreased fire danger across most of south central and southeast Colorado throughout the month of May.
AGRICULTURAL:
The latest CPC top soil and sub soil moisture data, as well as the shorter term (1 week and 1 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) indicate improving soil moisture conditions across south central and southeast Colorado, with the longer term (2 and 3 Month) EDDI data still indicating drier conditions across the south central Colorado into the southeast mountains and far southeast Plains.
HYDROLOGIC:
The latest NRCS Colorado Water Supply Outlook Report and data indicates statewide mountain precipitation for the month of April was 71 percent of median, as compared to 76 percent of median at this time last year.
This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 113 percent of median, as compared to 92 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, April precipitation came in at 71 percent of median, as compared to the 57 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation to 90 percent of median, as compared to 87 percent of median at this same time last year. NRCS data also indicated the statewide snowpack on May 1st was at 133 percent of median, as compared to 74 percent of median at this time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, May 1st snowpack was at 84 percent of median, as compared to 66 percent of median at this same time last year. The latest streamflow forecasts for the Arkansas basin range from 61 percent of median at Cucharas River near La Veta, to 114 percent of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 92 percent of median overall at the end of April, as compared to the 85 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of April came in at 95 percent of median overall, as compared to the 97 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of April was 50.6 degrees, which is 0.7 degrees below normal. Pueblo recorded 2.33 inches of precipitation through the month of April, which is 0.76 inches above normal. Pueblo recorded 1.7 inches of snow in April, which is 1.7 inches below normal.
PRECIPITATION/TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 6 to 10 day outlook, valid May 23rd through May 27th, leans to above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado. The outlook for June, July and August indicates better chances of above normal temperatures and equal chances of above, below and near normal temperatures across south central and southeast Colorado.
