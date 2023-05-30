Mozelle Mickey – December 3, 1930 – May 27, 2023
Funeral services for Mozelle Mickey will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Interment will follow in the Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, Colorado.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Elizabeth Mozelle Mickey, was born on December 23, 1930 in Lamar, Colorado to Elmer A. and Nancy (Boles) Johnson. She passed away on May 27, 2023 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 92.
Mozelle was raised in Edler, Colorado during the Dust Bowl. She attended school at Sandy Soil Elementary up until the 8th grade. She waited until her younger sister was ready to attend high school and then they both started high school together in Edler, graduating in 1952. After graduation, Mozelle moved with her mother and sister to Lamar. She worked for Corner Pharmacy a short time until going to work for Mountain Bell Telephone from 1952 until 1962, making many lifelong friendships with the other Mountain Bell girls. She was united in marriage to Harold Cook on May 6, 1962, forming an instant family with his 3 daughters. After Harold’s passing, she began working as a dietary technician at the hospital in Springfield, Colorado, retiring in 1995 when she moved to Lamar. She married Hobert Mickey on May 23, 1997 and gained an entire new family.
Mozelle is survived by her children, Marcella Fahrenkrog of Lamar, Colorado, April (Jim) Faull of Lamar, Colorado, Judy (Norm) Claassen of Florence, Kansas, Roger (Kathy) Williams of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Janie Miller of Lamar, Colorado; son-in-law, Fred (Flora) Scott of Lamar, Colorado; sister, Yvonda (Gene) Miller of Tyler, Texas; 14 grandchildren; numerous great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and a host of friends, including her “adopted” daughter, Jo Estep who was a treasured caregiver in her last few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Dixie Scott; twin sister, Ladelle Barker; brothers, Floyd Johnson and Louie Johnson; grandson, J.D. Cummins; great grandson, Brandon Baxter; and great granddaughter, Holly Unruh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or American Cancer Society in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
