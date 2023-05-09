9-11 Tri-State Memorial Day Observance
The public is invited to attend the May 29, 2023 0-11 Tri-State Memorial Day Observance at the Big Timbers Museum on Highway 50 in Lamar. The program begins at 2pm with welcome greetings from Cory Forgue, annual emcee for the annual September First Responders Tribute at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.
A service prayer will be offered by the Lamar Christian Church, followed by the Boy Scouts leading the congregation in the Pledge of Allegiance. A Posting of Colors will be conducted by the Colorado Department of Corrections Honor Guard which will be followed by a moment of silence.
The observance will conclude with a 21 gun salute by the VFW Honor Guard and Taps will be performed by Lauryn Reyes.
U.S. Citizens honor the fallen fighters who gave their lives while serving in our nation’s armed services, and this holiday is referred to as Memorial Day which is observed on the final Monday of May. Following the Civil War, veteran’s graves were decorated with flowers. By 1869, Decoration Days were being held at more than 336 Cemeteries across the country.
By the end of World War II, the term “Decoration Day” had fallen out of favor, and “Memorial Day” had largely taken its place. The name was officially adopted in 1967, and with the 1968 Uniform Monday Holiday Act, its official date was designated as the last Monday in May.
